NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman was injured when she was hit by a car on Andrew Jackson Parkway in Hermitage overnight.
Police said the driver was near Albany Drive when the woman stepped out into the road.
According to investigators, the woman was thrown onto the vehicle's windshield.
The woman's injuries are serious, but she is expected to survive.
The driver told police she did not see the woman. Police said they do not believe the driver was intoxicated.
