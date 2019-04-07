NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman wanted on charges of felony murder and especially aggravated robbery was arrested Saturday morning after officers said she entered a Waffle House on Harding Pike naked with a gun and acted erratically.
Afraid of what the suspect might do, guests and employees reportedly left the restaurant. When officers arrived, they observed 19-year-old Montessa Tate-Thornton inside the restaurant with a gun in her right hand waving it around. She reportedly was screaming, sweating excessively, and making incoherent statements.
Tate-Thornton complied with officers and was taken into custody. She admitted to investigators to have taken marijuana and cocaine.
Tate-Thornton was wanted for the December shooting death of 23-year-old Maxime Assem. She was indicted back in March along with 26-year-old James Gilchrist. Back in March, News4 reported that investigators said Tate-Thornton had not yet been served her indictment.
Assem was killed December 10, 2017 near the Napier-Sudekum public housing complex. Investigators believe that Tate-Thorton knew Assem and planned to rob him with Gilchrist, who is accused of shooting the victim.
In addition to previous charges, Tate-Thornton is facing charges of public intoxication, using a weapon under the influence, felony weapon possession, and public indecency.
Tate-Thornton is also facing additional charges including resisting arrest and assault of an officer for a March 4 incident where she reportedly assaulted an officer while the officer was trying to intervene in a fight over a jacket. Tate-Thornton was detained by investigators for theft of the jacket, and as she was put into handcuffs she reportedly actively tried to pull away.
While being placed into the backseat of the police cruiser, she reportedly kicked at officers and struck one of them in the chest multiple times. At the time Tate-Thornton refused to identify herself. Once Tate-Thornton was later identified, it was learned she did not qualify for a state citation under the likelihood she would not appear in court.
Tate-Thornton will answer to all charges against her in court Monday.
