BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - The woman accused of drinking and driving before a deadly crash that killed a Brentwood Police officer has indicted by the grand jury.

Ashley Biance Ruth Kroese, of Thompson's Station, is now facing the following charges after facing a grand jury in November:

vehicular homicide

vehicular homicide (0/08% or greater)

vehicular homicide by recklessness

reckless aggravated assault resulting in death

reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon

failure to drive on right half of roadway

The results of that November grand jury hearing were released on Friday.

Kroese was originally charged with vehicular homicide after her car struck a police cruiser driven by Officer Destin Legieza on June 18.

On June 18, traffic camera footage showed Kroese's Jeep traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Franklin Road at the Concord Road intersection without any headlights. That was the lane Legieza was driving in his Ford Police Interceptor before the crash.

The crash occurred early morning as Legieza returned to his precinct at the end of his overnight shift.

According to the affidavit, the Tennessee Highway Patrol requested a blood draw from Kroese to test her blood alcohol content. The test came back at 0.166 at the time of the blood draw. The legal limit in Tennessee is 0.08.

The widow of Legieza is seeking $7 million in damages from the Franklin business. Heather Legieza filed the suit against Kimbro's Pickin' Parlor in Franklin.