SOUTH NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman was found shot in the stomach after a reported shooting overnight in South Nashville.
Metro Police found the victim on Prescott Place around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman was taken to the hospital for a gunshot to her stomach.
Our News4 crew at the scene saw shell casings throughout the parking lot.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
