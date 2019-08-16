PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a woman who agents say robbed a bank in Portland on Friday afternoon.
According to the FBI, the woman came into the Old Hickory Credit Union at 103 Kirby Drive at 3:30 p.m.
No one was injured during the holdup.
It's not clear how much money was taken.
Agents want you to take a close look at the surveillance photo and if you know who the woman is, call the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at 615-232-7500.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
