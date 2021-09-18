Woman hit by train in Goodlettsville. 

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV)- A woman in Goodlettsville has reportedly been hit by a train near Monticello Ave. in Goodlettsville early this morning.
According to police, two people were walking along the tracks when the train came, striking one of them. The woman is currently in critical condition.
This is a developing story.
