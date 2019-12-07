Police lights
Generic photo

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are actively investigating a shooting that took place in North Nashville on Saturday afternoon.

A woman was grazed with gunfire around the area of Bud's Market in North Nashville near 18th and Buchanan.

Several shots were fired at her car striking it before she was able to drive away to an Exxon on Broadway and call for help. 

At this time, Police have no leads on a suspect. 

News4 will continue to update you with all of the information as it comes in. 



