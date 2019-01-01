NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman was grazed by a bullet while she was inside her home just after midnight on New Year's Day.
Police said the bullet came through the roof of the mobile home on Waikiki Boulevard in southeast Nashville.
Officers found the bullet next to where the woman was sitting.
Investigators said the bullet likely came from someone shooting a gun into the air while celebrating the new year.
