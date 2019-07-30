NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman was grazed by a bullet overnight after a reported drive-by shooting at a home on the 2100 block of 18th Avenue North.
Witnesses told investigators that a car with several male suspects drove up to the front of the home and shot several rounds at the house and through the windows. One of the rounds struck the woman inside the home in the arm.
The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is currently ongoing.
If you have any information that may help police, contact Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.