MADISON, TN (WSMV) - A woman and her grandson were forced out of their Madison home when it went up in flames overnight.
The grandmother was asleep in the bedroom of the trailer on Dickerson Pike when she woke up and smelled smoke.
The woman screamed for her grandson, who was outside. He was able to help get her outside safely.
Officials at the scene said the fire started in the back of the trailer and quickly spread to the rest of the home.
The Red Cross has been called to provide assistance to the family.
