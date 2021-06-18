HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Hickman County Sheriff's Office says there is no danger to the public after a woman was found shot to death in her home on Thursday night.

According to officials, a man who is already in police custody is believed to be the murder suspect.

The sheriff confirmed to News4 that the woman is believed to have been dead for about three days.

The victim will not be identified until the next of kin has been notified. Officials have also not released the street the murder took place on.

This is still an active investigation.

1 killed, 1 injured in Centerville shooting; suspect in custody One person was killed and another person injured in a shooting at a home on Highway 100 in Hickman County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this week, Gary Tidwell was arrested in Centerville for shooting a man and a woman in the 1300 block of Highway 100. The woman involved, 53-year-old Lucy Brewer was found dead at the scene.