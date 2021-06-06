NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police say that a woman is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon on Green Street in Nashville.

The shooting happened in an alley near the 80 block of Green Street. The call came in just before 6:30 P.M.

Neighbors that we spoke to say they heard shots coming from the alley and called police.

At this time police have not identified a suspect.

Sunday's shooting is just one of many that have happened since Friday night across Nashville. On Friday, a person was killed while taking a smoke break just outside of Bar Louie in the Gulch.

