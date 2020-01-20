MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police are investigating after a woman was found shot in the parking lot of the Meridian at Providence Apartments.
According to Mt. Juliet Police, the incident was likely domestic violence-related and a suspect is in custody. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
