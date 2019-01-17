MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A woman was found dead in a wooded area near railroad tracks on Thursday evening.
Investigators responded to a call about a unresponsive person in the area close to the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Old Salem Road. When they arrived, they found a woman dead.
Her cause of death and identity is unknown at this time. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.