GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman forced to jump from her balcony in a Goodlettsville apartment fire, was left unable to walk and unable to work in the midst of a pandemic.
"I cannot even tell you how scary it was... It was black. Total black, like a giant monster."
Mahuya "Rini" Mazumder was on her computer and nearly asleep, when she heard neighbors banging on doors outside her apartment at Summerfield Place.
"They told me, 'there is a fire.'"
She recalled grabbing her purse and phone before running into the hallway, where she was met with thick, black smoke.
"I found myself trapped. That black smoke, it was almost on my door."
Forced back into her apartment, she cried out to her neighbors from her second story balcony.
"They told me to jump," she said, becoming emotional.
"I was so scared to jump. And when I saw the smoke inside my apartment, I jumped."
Neighbors tried to catch her, and only partially succeeded.
"My left foot hit the concrete."
Muzumder broke her ankle and heel in multiple places and is still awaiting surgery. Unable to walk, she is also unable to work.
"I need help," she said, through tears. "I just don't know how to pay my medical bill[s] or how I will survive for next two, three months... I am all alone."
Muzumder's surgery is scheduled for April 15. She is currently staying in a motel.
