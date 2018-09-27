Just in Tennessee, more than 110,000 have the same disease.
Despite that huge number of people, a woman doesn’t believe the disease gets the focus it deserves. She’s fighting to change that by picking up a camera and pointing the lens.
Once a day for 100 days, Alex Soffer snapped a picture of a face, new or familiar.
"I just decided I wasn't going to go hunt for them, I was going to find them in my every day activities,” said Soffer.
It was people like her Uber driver and a salesman at a car dealership who were included. The very first picture in her project is her dad.
Soffer sat with her mom Barbara and sister Lizzie around a dining room table flipping through pictures of the distinguished life of Col. Tom Bowden.
"He was a retired full colonel from the Army,” said Soffer. “He commanded over 900 soldiers. He served for over 25 years. He was also just an amazing person and father.”
“This is who he really was,” laughed Soffer, picking up a picture of her dad eating a plate of ribs. “He was a goof.”
"Hi. Hi daddy. It's Alex, dad. It's Alex,” said Soffer, standing next to her father at NHC Place at the Trace, a healthcare community."You're OK. You're OK. We love you.”
"I think in the back of our minds, we all knew it was Alzheimer’s,” Soffer continued."He was 63 when he was diagnosed. It's not just memory. It attacks your entire body."
"When you think about the fact this man was responsible for a nuclear weapon and doesn't know any of his accomplishments, it really puts things into perspective how devastating this disease is and how it just terrorizes a family,” she said. “You think about 60 years, and you think about how you’re going to create this beautiful life. At any moment, it could all go away. It could all go away.”
That’s why Soffer’s photo project came about. Every third picture Soffer has taken is in black-and-white. It represents an Alzheimer’s Association report saying one in three seniors die with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. With the finished work, Soffer wants to be a voice, encouraging the passage of a bill that would give funding toward early detection and collection of important Alzheimer’s information.
“Someone who’s diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, that person had a life that was beautiful and deserves to be told,” said Soffer. “If we don’t share their stories and talk about the beautiful lives they had, then who will? This can be a story of hope, and if we don't advocate and demand change, then it won't change.”
"You're by all your people,” Soffer said, her mom and sister now standing with her. “All your people are here. Daddy, we're all here."
