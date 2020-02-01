NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Nashville woman has been charged with criminal homicide for fatally stabbing her boyfriend Friday night.
Metro Nashville Police say 57-year-old Pamela Phillips killed her boyfriend Christopher Hopkins inside their apartment on Lester Ave.
Phillips called 911 at around 10:15 p.m. to report Hopkins, 56, had been stabbed. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Hopkins lying on the bedroom floor with a stab wound to his abdomen. He died at the scene.
Phillips initially told police she accidentally stabbed Hopkins but later admitted she stabbed him after a heated argument.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.