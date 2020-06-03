NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 29-year-old woman is facing vehicular homicide by impairment charges after crashing a stolen truck into a parked vehicle, killing the driver on Tuesday.
Metro Police say 61-year-old Christopher Slaughter was standing outside of his parked pickup truck loading lawn equipment onto a trailer on Tennessee Avenue near 51st Avenue North when 29-year-old Brittnie Woodruff crashed into his vehicle. Slaughter, who was pulled under his truck, died at the scene.
Woodruff then collided with a second parked vehicle before trying to run from the scene, but was stopped by nearby citizens.
Woodruff reportedly stole the work truck she used in the crash from a nearby construction site.
Officials say they took a blood sample from her because of her slow, slurred speech. There was also evidence of drug involvement recovered from the scene.
She is also facing charges including vehicle theft, leaving the scene of a crash, and driving without a license.
