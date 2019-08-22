NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting in North Nashville on Thursday morning.
According to Metro Police, the woman was driving when she was shot. She drove herself to the Bordeaux Market on Buena Vista Pike and Cliff Drive.
Police are still investigating and say they have a suspect in custody. It is not clear how many times she was shot or where she was shot because she kept driving until she got to the market.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
