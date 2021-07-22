DEKALB COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A woman has drowned while swimming in Smith Fork Creek in Dekalb County Wednesday afternoon.
The body of a woman was discovered in the creek under the bridge on Highway 70 at Liberty and Dismal Roads.
According to the Sheriff's Department, the victim was swimming with two other people when the incident happened.
The name of the victim has not yet been released, and her body has been transported to the State Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.
