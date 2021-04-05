A story begins in France long ago and now arrives in Paris. Paris, Tennessee, that is. It's a story of finding role models in the places we least expect it.
It's the unusual, the eye-catching, the retro pop culture that usually brings in Kaitlyn Sawyer and fiance Kat to the Ole Kuntry Mall in Paris.
"I just look for oddities and things I probably don't already have," said Kaitlyn.
Truth is, there was nothing to obviously make a little book on a shelf stand out. It wasn't even stacked in front. It was the second book in line.
"I just felt drawn to it," said Kaitlyn. "Something was compelling me to it, if that makes sense."
What Kaitlyn found was a diary from 1957 by a woman named Nellie.
"She was 70-years-old, I think," she said. "She was a widow."
And Nellie wasn't like how some things portray a woman in 1957.
"She told it how it was, short and simple, to the point," said Kaitlyn.
"I got a marriage proposal, turned it down and got eggs," she read from one of the diary entries.
"Didn't do anything today but watch TV," she said, reading another.
"Made 14 dozen cookies. Went to Viola's. She has a nice place and three husky kids."
When Kaitlyn posted some entries to her otherworlddesign page on Tik Tok, more than eight million views followed. Not only that, people reached out, some saying they'd discovered two other diaries by Nellie.
Kaitlyn's soon-to-be mother-in-law Vanessa Replogle began piecing together Nellie's story.
"Nellie, she is 100% French," Vanessa said. "They migrated over in 1893."
"She learned the language," Kaitlyn added. "She learned to speak and write."
"They worked in coal mining camps," said Vanessa.
"How many women back then did that?" asked Kaitlyn. "That's a strong woman that's empowered by herself."
In a place where everything commands attention, Kaitlyn found a diary by someone who's started to feel like a friend.
