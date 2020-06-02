LEBANON, TN (WSMV) — A 52-year-old woman died Tuesday afternoon in a house fire in Lebanon.
Just before 12:30 p.m., Wilson County EMA received a call of a structure fire at a residence on the 3500 block of Hunters Point Pike. Deputies from Wilson County Sheriff's Office got on scene first and learned that a person was trapped inside.
Lee Bowling, a shift commander with Wilson County EMA, told News4 that the woman was unable to escape the house and died in the fire. The source of the fire is still under investigation.
Three other people live in the house and were not harmed.
The victim's identity is not being released at this time.
