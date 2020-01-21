TODD COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - A woman is dead after a house fire on State Line Road south of Allensville on Monday night.
According to Todd County EMA, the call came in around 8:20 p.m. A few minutes later, another call came in about someone laying on the ground outside of the home.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene and found a woman near the front porch not breathing. The victim was moved to a safer location and CPR was administered.
The woman was transported to Tennova Healthcare Clarksville ER where she was pronounced dead.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the woman's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
