MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - One person has died after a crash on Interstate 24 on Wednesday morning, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported on the eastbound side of the highway near Mile Marker 88.
According to THP, 59-year-old Frances Woodall was killed in the crash and traveling with a 1-year-old at the time. Woodall struck another vehicle from behind that was stationary in the 2nd lane from the center dividing wall due to a mechanical failure.
Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. The driver of the second vehicle was 42-years-old and was uninjured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
