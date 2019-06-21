MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - An 85-year-old woman died after an accident at a car wash in Murfreesboro.
According to police, officers were dispatched to a car wash on South Church Street Friday around 10 a.m.
Police determined a woman driving a 2016 Toyota Rav4 was attempting to pay using the automated machine while holding one foot on the brake; the door was left open. The car then rolled forward and the door struck a pole, pinning the victim.
Rutherford County Medical Services personnel treated the patient at the scene, along with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department. The driver was taken to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police identified the victim as 85-year-old Alyce Phillips of Christiana.
The Fatal Accident Crash Team (F.A.C.T.) is investigating the crash.
