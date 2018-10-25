NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a woman who was shot while lying on the couch inside her south Nashville home earlier this month has died from her injuries.
Savitri Lyons, 48, was struck in the stomach by gunfire from outside her house at 4105 Providence Park Lane on the morning of Oct. 13.
Lyons was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Seven other people were inside the home at the time, including five children. The other witnesses were not injured.
Police said shots were also fired into the home just before midnight on Sept. 29. No one was injured in that incident.
Detectives are working to identify the gunman and determine why the home was targeted twice.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
