OLD HICKORY, TN (WSMV) - A woman has died after an overnight crash on Old Hickory Blvd. just past Hickory Industrial Drive in which her car nearly ended up in the river.
Metro Police said the victim was traveling west when she left the roadway and struck an embankment between the double bridges into Madison. The victim's car went airborne and landed at the foot of the bridges, just before entering the river.
Medics were able to obtain a pulse and transported the victim to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.
Details surrounding what led up to the crash are not immediately clear.
