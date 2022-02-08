NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police reported last week’s icy road conditions impacted a fatal two-car crash that took place Friday on Poplar Creek Road.
Officials said Samantha Nash, 35, of Kingston Springs, was driving a Honda Accord when it came down a hill sideways and struck a Toyota Tundra that was stopped in the opposite lane.
According to the investigation, the driver’s side door of the Accord collided with the front end of the Tundra. The driver of the Tundra was not injured, officials said.
Officials transported Nash to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.
