MADISON, TENN. (WSMV) - A woman has died after a Wednesday night crash that also injured two other people.
For reasons unknown, a woman driving a Nissan Altima crossed her lane into oncoming traffic where she struck a Chrysler 300 head-on.
An Uber driver behind the Altima also hit the crashed cars while transporting two people.
The woman driving the Altima died on impact while two others were injured with non-life threatening injuries.
No drugs or alcohol were found at the scene and the area was closed for several hours to conduct an investigation.
