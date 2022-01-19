NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police reported Wednesday a woman died in a two-vehicle collision.
MNPD said a 69-year-old Brentwood woman died in Wednesday’s 10:45 a.m. crash. The collision involved her Nissan Sentra with another car that collided on Whites Creek Pike near Sycamore Creek Road.
The Medical Examiner is still working to make positive identification of the woman.
Authorities said the woman was driving north on Whites Creek Pike when, for reasons unknown, she crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck a southbound Jeep Cherokee head-on. Crews that arrived on the scene said she was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep, Lauren Hudgens, 21, was wearing her seatbelt according to police and was not injured.
Police said there was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement between either driver at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story with the latest information as we receive it.
