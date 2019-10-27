NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman is dead after she was shot in the neck at the Days Inn on Brick Church Pike.
Police say at around 3:04 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call at the Days Inn in the 1400 block of Brick Church Pike. When officers arrived, they found a female suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck. The Nashville Fire Department transported her to Skyline Medical Center where she died.
No information on a possible suspect has been released at this time. Police are also currently unsure of the motive behind the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.