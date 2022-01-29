NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro homicide detectives are investigating what led to a woman being dropped off at Southern Hills Medical Center with serious injuries on Monday.
According to police, 36-year-old Jennifer Pogue was brought to the hospital on January 24 by unknown persons who left shortly afterward.
Pogue was suffering from blunt force injuries and was put on life support, where she remained until Friday when she died from her injuries.
Homicide detectives have determined her injuries were caused in Nashville prior to her being dropped off at the hospital.
The investigation continues but police said they are pursuing strong leads.
