HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman is dead and two men are hospitalized after a house fire in Hendersonville.
Fire officials at the scene tell us the fire broke out at a home on Shadow Lane and Newman Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Crews arrived on scene and found the house fully engulfed.
Three people were inside the home at the time of the fire. One person was able to get out on his own.
Firefighters found a man in a bathroom and got him to safety.
A 57-year-old woman, identified as Karen Warren, was also pulled from the home, but later died from her injuries.
Two men were taken to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation. Their injuries do not appear to be life threatening. Firefighters were also seen pulling two alive dogs from the home.
No other injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.
Investigators say the fire started in the back of the basement and went up the stairs through the roof. They did not find any working function smoke detectors.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire
