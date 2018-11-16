DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators and EMS have cleared the scene of a deadly rollover crash crash on Interstate 440 eastbound near Interstate 65 (Mile Marker 4) after more than 4 hours.
Metro Police confirms 30-year-old Ashley R. Atkins, of Primm Springs in Williamson County was killed in the crash.
Atkins lost control of her 2004 GMC Envoy as she was traveling west around 2:40 p.m., going across the grass median and rolling over several times, ejecting Atkins. The Envoy wound up in the eastbound lanes of I-440 where it struck a Ford Edge.
Atkins was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died. Atkins' three-year-old son was in a child restraint seat, and a 30-year-old female passenger were also in the car. Both were seriously hurt in the crash. The people in the Ford Edge were not hurt.
I-440 westbound between I-65 and Hillsboro Pike was closed for hours while police conducted an investigation. .
It is unclear how Atkins lost control of her vehicle, and Metro police said there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol involvement at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.