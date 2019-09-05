LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A woman has died and a man is recovering from injuries after a shooting on South Maple Street in Lebanon overnight.
According to Lebanon Police, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. The woman, described as being in her 30s to early 40s, was dead when investigators arrived, she has not yet been identified. A man in his 60s was shot in the leg and has also not been identified.
Multiple people were in the home at the time of the shooting. Investigators say there is currently no threat to the public.
The investigation is currently ongoing, a cause was not yet given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.