A woman died in the hospital on Monday after police said she ran out in front of a moving garbage truck last week in East Nashville.
According to Metro Nashville Police Dept. officials, 47-year old Dalachandra Washington was hit right around 8:30 a.m. Friday after she exited a city bus at the corner of Shelby Avenue and S. 6th Street.
Washington exited the bus on the eastbound side of Shelby when she ran in front of the stopped bus and was struck by a Metro garbage truck in the next lane.
Police said Washington was not in a crosswalk when she was hit.
No charges have been filed against the dump truck driver.
Washington was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She died on Monday.
