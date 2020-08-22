CLARKSVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Saturday morning.
According to police, 30-year-old Demetria McGregor died after being shot near Tracy Lane and Blackjack Way at around 11:54 a.m. Saturday.
Police also say a man, identified as Joshua Dycus, fled the scene of the shooting. He has since been found and is being questioned.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or submit a tip by calling 931-645-8477.
