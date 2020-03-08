NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A 22-year-old woman from Memphis was killed early Sunday morning when she was struck by multiple vehicles on Interstate 24 West near the Davidson-Rutherford County line.
Police say the woman was driving her Nissan Versa eastbound on I-24 while missing the driver’s side tire and driving on the rim for a while. Her car then hit the guardrail on the right shoulder on I-24 east.
Another driver told police they saw a person laying on the left shoulder of the interstate. The person got up and jumped over the median wall, then ran across westbound lanes nearly getting hit. The driver stopped and yelled at the person asking if they were alright. The person then waved and ran off.
At around 4:30 a.m.. 48-year-old David Ballard of Smyrna was driving his 2017 Nissan Titan pickup truck westbound on I-24 when he hit the woman in the far-left lane. It appears the woman was hit by several other cars that did not stay at the scene.
At the time of the crash, the woman was only wearing one shoe and the matching shoe was found in the Versa; the Versa was registered to a woman from Memphis. Police found her driver’s license inside the car.
Ballard showed no signs of drug or alcohol impairment. Authorities will conduct toxicology testing on the woman to determine whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
The Medical Examiner will work with the woman’s family to make a positive identification.
