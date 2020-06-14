CROSS PLAINS, TENN. (WSMV) - A 48-year-old woman was arrested and charged after crashing a truck into a home as a result of driving while intoxicated according to News4 partner Smokey Barn News.
Jennifer Young is facing charges of DUI, Reckless Endangerment, Vandalism, and leaving the scene of an accident after crashing into a home in the 1400 block of Friendship road around 7 p.m. Friday.
At least one person was in the home at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.
According to Fire Chief Dusty Johnson with Orlinda Fire Department, the house suffered major structural damage as a result.
According to officials at the scene, Young first crashed into a brick well water house before crashing into the home and traveling into a nearby field.
Young was transported to the Robertson County Detention Center in Springfield with no injuries under a $15,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.