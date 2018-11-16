The drunk woman who hit and killed a Boy Scout while he was fixing a flat tire had a parole hearing on Friday.

Tina Wilson had the hearing less than five years into her 30-year sentence in the incident on Interstate 24 in Smyrna.

“The hardest thing is watching my two daughters turn 14, which he wasn’t able to do,” said Norbert Braunwalder, Clifton Braunwalder’s father. “He got killed six weeks before his 14th birthday.”

Clifton was changing his mother’s flat tire along I-24 West when he was hit and killed.

“She didn’t get up with the intention of killing Clifton,” Norbert Braunwalder said. “But leaving the scene to go on and get her drug fix, even if it was at a clinic, that was more important to her that day than someone she just hit and killed.”

Wilson cried out when she heard the first vote from a member of the parole board to keep her behind bars.

Despite Wilson saying she has made changes in her life, the Braunwalder family said it’s far too soon for her to be released, but they would not fight back if those six years are served.

“If they go six years, I won’t be here to oppose it,” said Norbert Braunwalder. “If she spent six more years, she has served plenty of time and would deserve to get out under the law to restart her life.”

+3 Teen changing tire struck, killed in hit-and-run on I-24 The woman suspected of striking and killing a teenager changing a flat tire on Interstate 24 has had additional charges filed against her on Friday morning.

The case file will now be sent to other board members who will review it and cast their own votes.

Because it is a case involving loss of life, four of the seven members must approve granting parole for Wilson to be released.

The process could take anywhere from a couple of days to weeks for an outcome to be determined.