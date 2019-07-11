Brad Qualls said when he first approached law enforcement about what he believed to be a threat and a scheme, they were hesitant to move forward.

After all, it was bizarre.

"That's why we reached out to News4 Investigates, because we knew you would look into it," Qualls said.

Two and a half years later, Noel Sims was convicted Wednesday of attempting to steal Qualls' home, worth more than $250,000, and criminal simulation.

"Right when you heard the guilty verdict, it just took a lot of pressure off your shoulders," Qualls said.

Sims, her mother, her ex-husband and her brother are all accused of taking part in the scheme to try and convince the Qualls that the family was trespassing in their own home.

Family indicted in scheme

News4 Investigates uncovered that Sims' brother, Leighton Ward, was accused of a similar schemes across the country.

Man blamed for creating paperwork havoc across country

Prosecutors describe Ward as a sovereign citizen who doesn't believe in our government and considers all of our mortgages fraudulent.

Ward's family, including Sims, sold their Nolensville home to the Qualls, and then Ward approached them that they were trespassing in the home because their mortgage was fraudulent. 

Family fights paper terrorism

Sims told News4 Investigates in 2018 that she was innocent and believed her brother was only trying to right wrongs laid out in our mortgages.

Woman breaks silence after family arrested in scheme

Sims referenced our request for comment to her attorney, who did not return our call by our deadline.

Sims will be sentenced in September.

Ward is out of state, awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.