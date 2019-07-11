Brad Qualls said when he first approached law enforcement about what he believed to be a threat and a scheme, they were hesitant to move forward.
After all, it was bizarre.
"That's why we reached out to News4 Investigates, because we knew you would look into it," Qualls said.
Two and a half years later, Noel Sims was convicted Wednesday of attempting to steal Qualls' home, worth more than $250,000, and criminal simulation.
"Right when you heard the guilty verdict, it just took a lot of pressure off your shoulders," Qualls said.
Sims, her mother, her ex-husband and her brother are all accused of taking part in the scheme to try and convince the Qualls that the family was trespassing in their own home.
News4 Investigates uncovered that Sims' brother, Leighton Ward, was accused of a similar schemes across the country.
Prosecutors describe Ward as a sovereign citizen who doesn't believe in our government and considers all of our mortgages fraudulent.
Ward's family, including Sims, sold their Nolensville home to the Qualls, and then Ward approached them that they were trespassing in the home because their mortgage was fraudulent.
Sims told News4 Investigates in 2018 that she was innocent and believed her brother was only trying to right wrongs laid out in our mortgages.
Sims referenced our request for comment to her attorney, who did not return our call by our deadline.
Sims will be sentenced in September.
Ward is out of state, awaiting extradition to Tennessee.
