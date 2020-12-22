NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman is claiming that she shot and killed her boyfriend in self-defense overnight in South Nashville.
Metro Police say 31-year-old Tiffany McMutuary called 911 to report that she had shot her boyfriend at an apartment on Swiss Avenue around 12:40 a.m.
Metro Nashville police are investigating a deadly shooting on Swiss Avenue by Zermatt Avenue.— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) December 22, 2020
Police say the shooting happened before 1am.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/cjUum3U5Cl
Officers tell us McMutuary explained on the call that her boyfriend, 38-year-old Anthony Davis, grabbed her by the neck during an argument and said he was going to kill her.
She then said she grabbed his gun and shot him when he went at her. Davis reportedly died at the scene.
McMutuary has been cooperating with detectives. Police say the two had a history of domestic incidents.
No charges have been placed against McMutuary pending the completion of the investigation and a review by the District Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.