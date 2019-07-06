CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - A woman and two children were injured in a crash on Interstate 24 eastbound near Exit 89 in Christian County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Kentucky State Police.
WKDZ Radio reported crews took the three injured people by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville.
Their conditions were not known, KSP officials said.
Several other injuries were reported at the crash scene, but none were considered life-threatening, according to investigators.
State troopers were still on the scene gathering evidence.
Stay with News4 for the latest on this developing story.
