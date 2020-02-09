HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) – Two people were killed in a house fire on North McPherson Ave. in Hopkinsville Saturday night, according to WKDZ radio.
Crews arrived on scene and found a house fully engulfed in flames. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel said two bodies were found in the back bedroom. The bodies have been identified as 87-year-old Martha Harris and 10-year-old Alvin Davidson. Harris and Davidson died of smoke inhalation and were pronounced dead at the scene.
The fire is believed to have started in the living room, but the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The American Red Cross has been called to help the family.
