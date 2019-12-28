NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection to a fatal crash on Dickerson Pike.
Police say Aikera Williams has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication after the crash killed her passenger, 39-year-old Dollie Bradley.
Police determined Williams was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla south on Dickerson Pike traveling at a high rate of speed. Williams then crashed into a Nissan Altima driven by 36-year-old Samuel Orr, Jr. Orr was making a left turn onto Dickerson Pike from the Z Mart parking lot when the crash happened.
The crash sent the Toyota into a telephone pole head-on. Bradley was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died. Williams fled the scene on foot but was later apprehended on Grace Street, about four blocks from the crash site.
Williams smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on her feet; she refused to perform a field sobriety test. Police obtained a search warrant for a mandatory blood sample from Williams for analysis.
In addition to vehicular homicide, Williams has also been charged with driving on a revoked license, evading arrest, marijuana possession and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. Williams did not have a Tennessee driver's license, but had her Illinois driver's license revoked after being convicted of a DUI in Cook County.
Williams is being held in lieu of a $137,000 bond.
Orr left the scene in his Nissan Altima and later called police from his home to report the crash. He was given citations for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid and driving without insurance.
