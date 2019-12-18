NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a woman on charges of felony tampering with evidence after a suspect robbed two MAPCO stores last week and she agreed to hide the vehicle.
According to arrest records, officers saw the white GMC Yukon used in the robberies but lost sight of it on Currey Road near Glengarry Elementary School.
In the early morning hours of December 11, officers found the GMC Yukon again and stopped the vehicle on Lebanon Pike. The driver, Amanda Rainey, told investigators that she had been contacted by a man named Michael Fisher and at his request took a Lyft to Currey Road to pick up the Yukon.
Rainey told police that when she got to Currey Road, Fisher and another man known only as Zach told her they had committed a robbery. She agreed to take the vehicle to the Canyon Ridge Apartments on Central Pike for the robbery suspects. She said she was given a gate key card and instructed to drive the vehicle into the rear of the parking lot where Fisher and Zach would later meet her. When she was driving there, she realized police were following her and she called Fisher to tell him what was happening.
Rainey was booked into jail on $25,000 bond.
