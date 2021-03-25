NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman was arrested on Wednesday night after she was charged for knowingly selling her car to a 13-year-old boy who later caused a crash that killed a 71-year-old man.

Court papers say 37-year-old Katrina Russell is charged with vehicular homicide.

Back on March 5, Metro Police responded to a deadly crash on Nolensville Pike and Haywood Lane. Investigators revealed a teen was behind the wheel of a Dodge Dart when it crashed into a Dodge Charger head-on, which was driven by David Cheatham.

Officials say Cheatham died at the scene. Since the crash, family members held a vigil at the crash site to remember him.

The teen involved was taken to the hospital for injuries and after he was released, officers took him into juvenile custody. Court papers say he told police that Russell knew his age and gave him the keys to her Dodge Dart in exchange for $80.

Officials say Russell is also facing one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.