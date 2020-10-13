NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman involved in an argument in a Wendy's parking lot that led to her being dragged by a car was released on bond Tuesday morning.
According to arrest records, 21-year-old Britney B. Polzin and another person were involved an in an argument at a Wendy's near their airport where she shot a man in the chest three times with a BB gun.
Police say the argument began in the drive-thru and shifted to a Walgreen parking lot in the same area when the victim said he feared going home while he was being followed.
In the parking lot, Polzin approached the passenger side window and pointed the BB gun into the window. The victim began to drive off while Polzin gripped onto the vehicle, being dragged down Elm Hill Pike.
According to the report, the victim was shot three times in the chest before Polzin let go of the vehicle.
Polzin was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked into Davidson County Jail. She suffered road rash to her thighs and legs.
Polzin posted $2,500 bond and is expected in court October 15, 2020 at 9:55 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.