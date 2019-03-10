GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Grundy County Sheriff's Office investigators have arrested a woman on DUI charges after a crash involving a head start bus last week on Highway 108 in Altamont.
The accident happened Friday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. Shannon Hargis, 35, of Gruetli-Laager, TN was arrested after the crash.
The bus at the time was carrying 12 children, but none were injured. The Sheriff's Office is thanking the bus driver, Faith Caldwell, for her quick reaction to keeping the kids safe.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
