CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A woman allegedly driving under the influence made a left turn in front of an oncoming motorcycle, causing severe injuries to the operator.
Clarksville Police Fatal Accident Crash Team was called to the intersection of Ft. Campbell Blvd. at Quinn Lane at around 10pm January 1st.
38-year-old Arial Hummel was driving south in a Jeep Wrangler on Ft. Campbell Blvd. near Quinn Lane, when she attempted to make a left turn onto private property.
A 51-year-old man was headed north on Ft. Campbell Blvd. riding a Victory motorcycle when Hummell crossed into his path as she made her turn, causing the motorcycle to collide with her vehicle.
The rider was thrown from his motorcycle into the rear tire and frame of the Jeep.
Emergency crews freed the victim, and he was transported by Life Flight in critical condition to a Nashville hospital, where he's undergoing surgery.
Hummel was arrested on a Driving Under The Influence charge on New Year's Day, and subsequently posted the $1,500 bond and was released. Additional charges against her are possible.
